Help us welcome Mokas to Downtown Wichita! Local Operating Partner, April Beevers welcomed us in to learn about their unique menu full of delicious coffees, lattes, espressos, and more. April highlighted the popular breakfast menu, offered all day and a full lunch menu is offered. Full menus can be found on the Mokas Wichita Facebook Page.

The mission of Mokas Cafe is to serve the most flavorful, highest quality coffee, and unique lunch menu items in a cozy, inviting setting. They are also passionate about getting involved in the community and have partnered with Wichita’s Littlest Heroes to give back. Portions of funds raised during the month of March will be donated to the nonprofit that aims to provide services to children in our area with challenging circumstances.

Stop into Mokas Cafe to welcome them to the neighborhood and to support Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.