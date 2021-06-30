Its not everyday you hear about a business that has been around 75 years; last week a viewer reached out and shared just that. This sweet viewer let me know Moler’s Camera, located on Douglas in Downtown Wichita just celebrated their 75th Anniversary last week and she encouraged me to go out and meet the family behind this successful business.

I had the opportunity to meet Owner of Moler’s Camera Bob Moler and man what a treat it was! We walked in and Bob was tending to a customer, but not just selling or fixing a camera he was sharing his insight mixed with a little bit of humor. I knew immediately this was one of the main reasons this business has been open, and thriving, for 75 years.

Bob is turning 80 years old here very soon and still has his wit, charm and passion for collecting, repairing and educating customers about cameras. Bob has a warm heart a youthful spirit. In my 10 minutes of getting to know him he successfully showed me “five cameras that are older than the both of us combined!” and captured my attenion.

Moler’s Camera started in the basement of Bob’s childhood home when his father started repairing cameras. 75 years and 8 location later the business is one of only two remaining camera shops in operation across the state of Kansas. A couple hundred vintage, antique, gently used and brand new cameras can be found at Molers, it really is almost like a museum walking through the store and seeing the entire collection. Anyone from a novice photographer to a skilled camera operator would appreciate the collection for the sheer fact of the age and diverse cameras in house.

Moler’s Camera has many studio supplies as well and offers photo restoration and can even transfer footage from VHS to DVD and many other services. I highly recommend stopping to meet Bob and learn the story of Moler’s Camera, over the 75 years they’ve seen a lot. Bob has caught a lot of it on camera and would love to share those images with you but his stories are what will have me stopping back in for another visit.

Support this locally owned and operated business making an impact on our community for 75 years; check them out on Facebook.