Mother’s Day Celebration at Botanica

Today’s show opened with my Mother and I at Botanica to celebrate Mother’s Day! I was thrilled to experience Botanica for the first time as I have heard amazing things about it from the very first week I arrived in Wichita. I was grateful for the time Director of Special Events Kathy Sweeny spent with me sharing all the fun festivities happening this weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day! Starting tomorrow the Mother’s Day crowd is welcome to come enjoy all the wonders of Botanica! There will be quite the set up to show Moms how much they are loved and appreciated. The Mom-mosa bar will be rocking! Those who attend will get to enjoy the handful of tulips still blooming. I was blown away to learn there were 72,000 tulips bulbs all from Holland this year and elated that we got to see some of them close up! There are also blooming beds of summer annuals to check out! For the big celebration Botanica will have food trucks, artisan market vendors, live music, and fun for everyone to enjoy a perfect day out in the gardens. The hours are 11am-5pm on Saturday, and bring mom for a discounted admission! You will also get a peak of nature connects and of course the fountains and numerous photos ops.

For more information on Botanica click here.