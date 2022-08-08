Mountain Deer Revival and Old Cowtown Museum present The Third Annual COWTOWN THROWDOWN happening this Saturday at Old Cowtown Museum. Join the fun Aug 13th for a night of jams, gunfights, dancing, booze, and food trucks! All ages are welcome to attend and explore the Old Cowtown historic buildings featuring a 10,000-piece permanent collection of textiles, furnishings, furniture, tools, and art that tells the story of Wichita’s transformation from a frontier settlement to a cattle town to an agricultural and manufacturing mecca.



Period actors are steeped in the wild west tradition to regale you and your little ones while Mountain Deer Revival, Pretend Friend, and Big Red Horse entertain you with their musical stylings. Watch out for the gunfights & dancing in between sets! Visit Mountain Deer Revival on Facebook for more information!