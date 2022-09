It’s time for the 5th annual Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch Movie Night as they get ready to show the movie Hocus Pocus at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Admission is free for the event, but they encourage you to bring something to sit on such as a chair, blanket, air mattress or a pillow.

They will also have other parts of the farm open for people to enjoy with doors opening at 7 p.m. so you can wonder around and find all the cool things there.

