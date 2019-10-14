Breaking News
One student killed in crash in west Wichita

Mural Monday: Brown v. Board Mural

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On today’s Mural Monday the Good Day Kansas team brings you an inspiring mural located in Topeka. The mural is located across the street from the Brown v. Board National Historic Site. Directed by KC Artist Michael Toombs along with a team of other artists and community members this mural is a one of a kind painting. The mural focuses on numerous themes including diversity, equality, justice and inclusion. At the center of the mural there’s a sentence that states “Children shall lead a new day” and inspiring statement for the future generations. To learn more about the famous mural be sure to visit www.artsconnecttopeka.org/bvb

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.