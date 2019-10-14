Mural Monday: Brown v. Board Mural

On today’s Mural Monday the Good Day Kansas team brings you an inspiring mural located in Topeka. The mural is located across the street from the Brown v. Board National Historic Site. Directed by KC Artist Michael Toombs along with a team of other artists and community members this mural is a one of a kind painting. The mural focuses on numerous themes including diversity, equality, justice and inclusion. At the center of the mural there’s a sentence that states “Children shall lead a new day” and inspiring statement for the future generations. To learn more about the famous mural be sure to visit www.artsconnecttopeka.org/bvb