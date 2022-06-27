Today’s #MuralMonday featured one of the many murals that make up the Mural Movement in Clay Center, KS. This mural is called the Bucolic Mural, and is located on the Key Feeds elevator.

The beautiful scene depicted in bright rich colors represents Bucolic America which celebrates rural and country life. The red barn and blue sky can be seen for miles and the windmill stands proudly to be seen by all who are near. If you’re traveling on Highway 15 through Clay Center you can’t miss the 90-foot mural on the eastern face of the Key Feeds elevator just south of downtown. The piece is a collective effort of these talented artists: Whitney Kerr III, Ryan Estel, Mike Trujilo, Jeremy Bena, Elliott McAnany.

To learn more about the Mural Movement in Clay Center visit their Facebook Page.