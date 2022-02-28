The Brickmob strikes again! The City of El Dorado recently celebrated its 150th Anniversary and wanted to do it big, so they reached out to local talent Brickmob to heighten the excitement for 150FEST, the community celebration of 150 years of El Dorado.

Brickmob was commissioned by the city of El Dorado to create a “Welcome To” Postcard Mural in the heart of Downtown El Dorado, at 101 S Main St. These postcard murals are printed in actual postcard form and can be found for purchase all around the county and are popular amongst locals and travelers. Designed by artist Joe Worley, the El Dorado mural used over 30 colors and incorporates a variety of local landmarks and imagery that are iconic to El Dorado. Throughout the eight letters, you’ll notice different locations featured such as EL Dorado Lake where locals love to fish; the beloved rolling Flint Hills, and the Butler County Courthouse. El Dorado is known for oil derricks, sail boating, craft beer, and of course local baseball.

