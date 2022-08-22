Our 2022 KSN Summer Road Trip took us through Lakin. We found a beautiful mural on the Farm Bureau Asociation building with the Kearney County Agriculture Mural on it. Murals have a way of communicating civic pride and this is an example of one that does just that.

The project was led by Kalene with the Farm Bear association. Although it is not quite finished you can certainly feel the love for agriculture and community. The cows, corn sunflower, and chickens were all done by Ora and John Perez who are proud to be from Lakin.

Stop in to snap a photo of this mural, and grab some coffee next door at Cottonwood Coffeehouse, a great way to support local, and you may just run into Ora and John!