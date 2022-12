Calling all arts enthusiasts and supporters! The City of Wichita Division of Arts and Cultural Services, in collaboration with the Arts Council, hosts monthly Arts MIXRs at different locations, giving people a chance to check out new and experienced artists. And it’s free!

In January you can visit Harvester Arts from 6-8pm. This event is open to the public and light refreshments will be available.

For more information, visit the Arts MIXR event Facebook page!