We always enjoy heading to Lindsborg and seeing all the great things they have going on Bethany College.

This time we found out more about the Mulberry Gallery they are displaying in the art department. It features art from under represented populations and they are putting those artists to the forefront.

We also learned about the traveling artists that will be making their way to Lindsborg very soon.

Check out their website to learn more about the Bethany College Art Department.