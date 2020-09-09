Music And Arts: Darrin Hackney

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our #MusicAndArts segments have consistently featured local, talented creatives and today is no different! I was so excited to sit down with local photographer Darrin Hackney and learn his story.

If you have picked up any local publications across the Wichita Metro Area lately chances are you have seen Darrin’s work. He is well known for his creativity and energy that he brings to every shoot, project, or opportunity to connect with people. Darrin has a creative eye that envisions things from color to action to movement and even scenery meshing together to create art and beautiful images of his subjects. He has the ability to bring to life any idea vision or vibe you are looking for or he can even sit down get to know you and then design the perfect shot that will represent you and your personality.

For the past year and a half I have lived in Wichita I have, on many occasions, seen images either on Instagram or in Splurge magazine or even online that have caught my eye for different reasons. Although varying in content they carry a similar theme: they are incredibly engaging. Sometimes it’s the beautiful lighting, sometimes it’s the beautiful model. Other times is the feeling the picture pulls from me; the sweet couple that are so obviously in love and can’t get enough of each other, or the stoic model standing confidently screaming patriotism without saying a word.

Many of the images Darrin catches are vibrant and wild and others are timeless and will tell the same story for years to come. Weather you are looking for an outlandish crazy stylistic shoot or professional head shots Darrin Hackney will learn what it is you need and bring it to life for you. Reach out to him for your next photo needs and in the mean time he is a fanatically creative follow on Facebook and Instagram, I highly recommend you check him out. https://www.darrinhackney.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.