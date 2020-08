We are very excited to welcome Lusco Brick & Stone Company to our show! You can catch their re-occurring segments every Wednesday for the next few months as we dive in to their companies rich history, their diverse and immense amount of products and how they can help you either at your home or at your business! In our first segment, I had the chance to chat with Zach McGuire, who is a sales Rep at Lusco Brick & Stone company. Zach shared how the company started over 100 years ago and has only had three owners, all from one family, which is so incredible. That time in the community has allowed Lusco Brick & Stone to understand the needs of the community in ways other companies can't. Zach is extremely knowledgeable about what they offer and what a client might need, so when you come see him or anyone at the store they can walk you through the ever-changing trends and material they have. If you have any questions or just want to get in touch with Zach or anyone from the company, you can visit their website at Luscobrick.com