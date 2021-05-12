Music and Arts – EmberHope

EmberHope Youthville is a faith-based agency providing support to inspire hope in thousands of at-risk youth and families each year through our programs. Micala Gingrich-Gaylord joined me in studio to share about the incredible art exhibit, Walk A Mile.

For 90-year this program, formally known as United Methodist has provided quality services to children in foster and residential care. The organization was renamed EmberHope in 2013 to encompass the expanding services in counseling and independent living. All of programs aim to spark change and enable people of all ages to improve their lives.

An ember ignites, creating a spark, which symbolizes the point at which a life is ready for change. Long after the fire fades, an ember burns waiting for an opportunity to spark a new flame. An ember is the first breath. If there is an ember, there is hope. EmberHope is a nonprofit, faith-based agency providing infrastructure and support to inspire hope in thousands of at-risk youth and families each year. Through our programs – Youthville residential and foster care, STRIVE independent living and FCS Counseling services. – EmberHope Youthville Facebook Page shares the mission behind their name

Please take time to visit the free exhibit at Mark Arts. For more information on how to support Ember Hope Youthville, visit their Facebook Page.

