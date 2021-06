TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans with a driver’s license or identification card that expired between March 12, 2020, and March 30, 2021, have until June 30 to renew those credentials. This is due to the COVID-19 extension for these credentials expiring with the passage of Senate Bill 127.

In April, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles sent out more than 55,700 postcards to Kansans who have not renewed their license or identification card and would be affected by the deadline. As of June 1, there are still 45,000 Kansans needing to renew their credentials.