Music And Arts: Local Artist Bill Goffrier

I had such a great time interviewing Bill Goffrier, a local artist and painter in Wichita! Bill invited me into his studio to get a behind the scenes look at how his incredible work gets created. Bill, who also doubles as an accomplished musician, showed off his paintings which profile different historic and recognizable landmarks around Wichita. As you can see in the segment, Bill puts a tremendous amount of time and effort into his work and making sure that no detail goes unnoticed. He even mentioned that his work is so detailed that at first glance, some people think his work is a photograph! Lastly, Bill does some commissions and those pieces of work can branch out from his Wichita series. If you want to find any more of Bill’s work or reach out to him, you can visit his Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/billgoffrierstudio/
