Music and Arts: Make ICT

The name says it all: Make ICT is a network of makers in Wichita. The group ranges from electricians, woodworkers, gardeners, seamstresses, to musicians, artists and the list goes on. We met with two of them today to learn about the eclectic group and what they collectively bring to our community.

Malissa Long, Textile Lead at Make ICT shared a lot about the environment and network consisting of an array of talented makers. She compared the facility to a gym, saying all of the rooms are full of equipment that makes things, however all of the rooms, equipment and of course community members make different things and in different ways. Walking through the halls you can see a display of the work and can’t help but be inspired.

We also heard from Rustin Atekisson, Metal Shop Lead; we we’re amazed by the metal work he stepped away from to speak with us. He shared the many ways you can participate or even just come out and visit Make ICT to learn more about the classes, mediums, makers and who know maybe even pick up a tool or two. There is so much going on at Make ICT, stop in and check t out if you can! More info is also available on their Facebook Page.