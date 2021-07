TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Wednesday that with the increased presence of the delta variant in the region, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

KDHE stated that the emergence of the delta variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across Kansas. In a news release Wednesday, KDHE listed clinics that are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect themselves and loved ones.