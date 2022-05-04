Community leadership is to thank for an incredible display of civic pride and desire welcome guests to the Clay Center. A group of community leaders from many different industries and backgrounds put their heads together and thought of a plan to beautify their community through public displays of art.

A Mural Movement of Clay Center is an ongoing project that has successfully brought over 15 murals to the downtown Clay Center area and a total of 20 murals when you include the rural suburbs./ Many of the murals reflect the local influence and some are done by Kansans. The majority were done by artists from across the US. This is a reflection of the desire of the Mural Movement Board to bring traffic and tourists from surrounding communities to Clay Center.

The Mural Movement has garnered much community support and continues to expand. Click here to follow A Mural Movement of Clay Center on Facebook and to learn more about the locations visit their website.