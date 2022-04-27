Paris Cunningham has an artistic vibe by nature. She has a welcoming, collaborative spirit that is creative and bold, yet humble. At first glance and interaction Paris’ big, warm smile makes everyone feel welcome. She effortlessly and genuinely brightens the space she occupies

That is just upon a quick convo, once she puts her pencil to the pad, or in her case the apple pencil to her ipad, magic happens. Paris has a gift to draw and create beautiful custom pieces that evoke emotion and allow viewers to remember a memory, a familliar face, or a magical moment. aris creates custom greeting cards based on a client’s photo. You can send her your favorite photo and she will create a beautiful one-of-a-kind custom greeting card with your image on the front and your personalized greeting inside.

Paris also enjoys doing custom graduation cap designs and any other custom art. She has a passion for sharing culture and art and making those around her feel loved, celebrated, and seen. To order a custom greeting card and see her work visit Paris Jane Creates on Facebook or Instagram.