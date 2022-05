Since 1996, RENT has been selling out shows all across the country and now the award winning show is hitting the Crown Uptown Theatre here in Wichita.

The show will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 22nd so there are just a few more weekends for you to catch it.

There are options for tickets to just watch the show or enjoy a dinner and the show as well.

Make sure you check out this website to learn how to get tickets.