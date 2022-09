Theatre Salina is gearing up for another great season and they are kicking this year off with a bang!

They will be showing The Addams Family from September 9-25 each weekend!

They will have a number of other shows throughout the year and they are looking forward to having many people come out and see all of the shows.

There are still season tickets and single show tickets available for purchase and you can do that at their website or by giving them a call at 785-827-3033.