Music Theater Wichita: Summer

Today was such a treat! We spoke with Wayne Brian, Producing Artistic Director of the Music Theater Wichita. About the summer shows and I cannot wait to check them out! This summer Music Theater Wichita will be performing An American in Paris, A Chorus Line, Chicago and then will end the season with In the Heights. The summer opened with Sound of Music and as expected, it was a huge hit! The talent performing this summer come from all over the country! Over a thousand hopefuls auditioned and 28 were selected to be a part of Music Theater Wichita. Each show has 10 days to rehearse and challenges the young actors and actresses to rise to the occasion. Wayne Brian does an amazing job of presenting high quality shows for the community and bringing in top talent to share their passion and showmanship! If you are interested in more information or a show schedule please visit: www.mtwichita.org
