Music Theater Wichita: Summer

It's Friday so of course we're talking Killer Pools with Dave from Treescapes and showcasing a unique pool today. This stunner is an 18 x 36 vinyl pool complete with a baha shelf. This is not your average baha shelf. This one is complete with a dual step entry that welcomes you to the deep end of the pool. You can even put a chaise lounge on the step or a table to hold your drink as you relax in the water. What is most unique is that the baha shelf is in the deep end of the pool, typically they’re located in the shallow end. Dave called it the pool of the future. Maybe it's setting a new trend. The deck jets are not only pretty to look at but they will help drown out the sound. You can even change the colors for some variety. Of course while at the pool you’ll want to relax and have a little fun. The basketball hoop is always fun and is a piece that will provide fun for the whole family. Like all the pools we have seen with Dave this is a KILLER POOL for sure!

For more information make sure to visit their website at www.treescapeit.com