Happy National Beer Day! We kicked off the show from a local favorite, Norton’s Brewing Company to learn some fun things they have in store to celebrate this important day. Co-Owner and Brewer, Dan Norton welcomed us in and shared what he loves about the beer scene in Wichita.

Whether you are looking for a pale ale, an IPA, or a fruity new light beer Norton’s offers a wide variety of locally brewed and nationally popular beers. Once the weather comes around grab a beer from all of the local breweries across Wichita. All eight breweries collaborate and support each other and the community on a regular basis. Check out all eight including: Nortons Brewing Co., Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, Bricktown Brewery – East & West, Central Standard Brewing, Limestone Beer Co., River City Brewing Co., Third Place Brewing, and Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria – East & West

For mroe info on the drinks specials and hours of operation at Norton’s Brewing Company visit them on Facebook.