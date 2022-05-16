Thanks for joining us for the show today! We thought we would kick things off with a mention and slight nudge to celebrate National Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day. Sure, we all get caught up in life’s ups and downs and ever-changing busy schedules, but we wanted to send a quick request to go out of your way to do something nice for someone.

Whether your neighbor could use help bringing in the newspaper or maybe a co-worker could use an afternoon coffee, maybe you can brighten someone’s day by doing something nice for them. Even sharing a smile with a stranger at the grocery is bound to cheer them up! Have a great day, thank you for watching the show!