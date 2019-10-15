National Domestic Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month and we’d like to share with you a resource you can use for yourself or a loved one that is a victim of abuse. Although many of us are focused on Halloween during the month of October it’s important to remember that this month is dedicated to shedding light on a hard topic to talk about. Domestic abuse effects both males and females of different backgrounds, ages, races, etc. Not all domestic violence is physical. The Wichita Family Crisis Center is a great resource to use if you are looking for help or for someone close to you. All services are free and confidential and can be accessed by calling their 24/7 Crisis Line, 316-267-SAFE. If you want to get more information be sure to click here.

