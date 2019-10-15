National Domestic Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month and we’d like to share with you a resource you can use for yourself or a loved one that is a victim of abuse. Although many of us are focused on Halloween during the month of October it’s important to remember that this month is dedicated to shedding light on a hard topic to talk about. Domestic abuse effects both males and females of different backgrounds, ages, races, etc. Not all domestic violence is physical. The Wichita Family Crisis Center is a great resource to use if you are looking for help or for someone close to you. All services are free and confidential and can be accessed by calling their 24/7 Crisis Line, 316-267-SAFE. If you want to get more information be sure to click here.
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.