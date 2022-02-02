National Girls and Women in Sports Day has been celebrated across the United States during the first week of February for the past 33 years. The mission of #NGWSD is to commemorate all women athletes, their achievements, the positive impacts of inclusion of women in sports, and to address the challenges regarding equal participation of women in sports activities. The day also appreciates the progression made since the enactment of the civil rights law, Title IX.

Today we want to celebrate and recognize local female athletes from #Kansas, and started with Olympic Medalists Adriana Franch (Wichita, USWNT) and Kelsey Stewart (Wichita, Team USA Softball) for their continued success and for their efforts to give back to the game and inspire generations to follow in their footsteps. There are numerous other athletes across our state to honor who have inspired girls and women to play sports and be active.

I couldn’t let the show kick off without a shoutout to the young ladies of Sporting Wichita Elite 2007 who have worked hard and achievement many accomplishments but maybe most important have grown as teammates and shared the love of sports with each other, inspiring me their Coach. Thank you ladies!