We have been to some of the best hamburger and barbeque places that the great state of Kansas has to offer. That’s why we opened the show today talking about how favorites that we have tasted and enjoyed over the past few years.

Jillian shared going to Cozy Inn in Salina and when she went over to Station 8 BBQ here in Wichita.

For Avery, he recollected when he went to Dippy’s Burger Shack in Pratt and when he has the owner of Boss Hog BBQ in the studio to make some delicious brisket.