October symbolizes Breast Cancer Awareness month and on the third Friday of October falls National Mammography Day. We encourage you to take advantage of the free screenings available. Women who are over the age of 40 are encouraged to take advantage of these free screenings. We wanted to provide you with a great resource that offers free mammograms for women who meet certain qualifications. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is a great service and offers free mammograms for women. You must meet certain guidelines in order to receive their free mammogram screens. You can find this information by clicking here or by calling 1- 877-277-1368.

