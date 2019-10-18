National Mammography Day

It's always a good day when I get to try on diamonds! Today Kim Ellis Brier invited us back in to Jewelry Savers to show off a unique line that features a variety of colors and stones. This high quality line, called Tracey Arrington is all hand made and all is plated. The line includes earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets. Although the jewelry is gorgeous, the best part is that all the pieces are under $300. Manager, Monica Wolfe also shared with me some of the details of her few favorite pieces in the line. The blush pink earrings were so pretty! The pearl was complimented by a gorgeous yellow gold. As pretty as they are all of the pieces are light weight and come in sets. Monica mentioned you can mix and match throughout the line to find just the look you want! Make sure to visit their website to see more of their jewelry.