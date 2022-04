It’s National Pet Day so we had the chance to start the show talking about our pets. We showed our producer Greg McFadden’s dogs as they played together at his house. Avery also took the time to tell about about his animals they had at his house when he grew up.

We also spoke about a cool event coming to Moundridge at The Opera Block Venue. Tickets are on sale now for the Tipsy Glass Painting Class that will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Find out more at their Facebook page!