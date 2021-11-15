National Philanthropy Day

Good Day Kansas

Happy Monday! Did you know today is National Philanthropy Day? We are blessed to have worked so an incredible amount of philanthropic groups across our state and wanted to take a second to say thank you to every viewers that has recommend we highlight a local group/.

A big thank you is deserved for all of the Kansans who donate their time and efforts to helping the great good. If you know of a wonderful philanthropic group that deserves a shout out please send them our way. Drop a line of Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or feel free to send an email: GoodDayKansas@ksn.com

