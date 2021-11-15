Happy Monday! Did you know today is National Philanthropy Day? We are blessed to have worked so an incredible amount of philanthropic groups across our state and wanted to take a second to say thank you to every viewers that has recommend we highlight a local group/.

A big thank you is deserved for all of the Kansans who donate their time and efforts to helping the great good. If you know of a wonderful philanthropic group that deserves a shout out please send them our way. Drop a line of Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or feel free to send an email: GoodDayKansas@ksn.com