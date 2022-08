It’s hard to believe but the month of August has begun and for teachers and students that might be a sign for the school year!

We started the show off talking all about National Back to School Month and a great way to start the year off right in Mulvane.

They are holding a Back-To-School Block Party at the Mulvane Public Library on August 9th from 5-7 p.m.

They will have a bouncy house, free haircuts and so much more for kids to do!