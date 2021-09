WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) -- For the first time, fans of the popular Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield will get to enjoy some of the musical performances online. Festival organizers plan to livestream the acts on Stage 1 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-18.

Livestream viewers will also get to listen to a set featuring the winners of this year’s National Flat Pick Guitar Championship and another with the International Finger Style Guitar champions.