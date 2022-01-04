National Trivia Day! Can You Answer Good Day Kansas Trivia?

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today is National Trivia Day! We wanted to have some fun with you all and see how you could do with some Good Day Kansas Trivia! We have three questions we would love for you to try your best at answering on our Facebook Page @GoodDayKansas

1.) What is our Good Day Kansas Tagline?

2.) Our Good Day Kansas Team has 3 members that prefer to stay off camera but we share about them often. Can you name one of the 3 producers of Good Day Kansas?

3.) How many Good Day Kansas segments have we aired since hitting the airwaves on February 18, 2019?

a.) 500 – 1,000

b.) 1,000 – 2,000

c.) 3,000 -4,000

Head over to our Facebook Page @GoodDayKansas and share your answers with us!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.