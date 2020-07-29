National Wing Day With Buffalo Wings And Rings

Happy National Chicken Wing Day! Who knew, right? I was thrilled to learn this day existed because quite frankly I LOVE wings! Our friends at Buffalo Wings and Rings invited us in for lunch and to celebrate the big day. I had a great time meeting local owner Zac Blue and General manager Dylan who is are both Kansas natives. We had some fun learning the wing tossing technique and also learned about the different sauces offered. There are 11 total and two new sauces are being released this weekend. August is wing month so the team at Buffalo Wings and Rings will be busy with some fun specials throughout the month but today in recognition of National Chicken Wing Day wings are only $0.59 This included the grilled wings, gluten free wings, bone in and boneless and of course any of the 11 delicious flavors as well. As the name indicates more than wings are offered at Buffalo wings and Rings, check them out online for a full menu! www.buffalowingsandrings.com
