Needle in a Haystack is a store in Severy that has something for every person that like to quilt or sew. They specialize in their bright colors and unique types of fabrics that they have to choose from.

They also are participating in a cool contest to see how many quilt stores in Kansas and Nebraska someone can go to. Don’t miss out on all their antiques and other products while you’re in the store.

Check out their Facebook page for more information!