The Goddard Community is happy to bring back a popular event that impacts the entire commnity in some way. It’s time for Neighbors United, the annual event that brings community members, organizations, and businesses together for a day of volunteering together! Relationships. Leadership. Impact. Three pillars of the community are exemplified at this event.



Neighbors United for Goddard isn’t just a volunteer event, it’s inspiring the next generation of leadership, building meaningful relationships within our community, and instilling a sense of confidence and belief that anyone can make a positive impact in someone else’s life. Join the community in making a difference! You can get involved by volunteering, sponsoring and helping identify projects in the community. Contact the Goddard Chamber for more information, 316-833-8385 or Chamber@GoddardKansas.us.