Fartleks might just sound like a funny name but it is actually a style of training runners use to challenge their endurance and speed. According to Webster’s Dictionary, “the meaning of FARTLEK is endurance training in which a runner alternates periods of sprinting with periods of jogging.” This training has been used by runners and other endurance athletes such as soccer players for many years.

Fartleks Running Shop and Smoothie Shop is the newest business to open in the Delano District, near Wichita. Inside you will find just about everything you could ever need if you are going for a run for training your endurance and running ability. High-quality shoes, clothes, watches, hats, sunglasses – you name it – if it is needed to be a serious runner chances are very high that you can find it at Fartleks.

That goes for nutrition, as well. Local owners and avid runners care greatly about providing a place where runners can get equipment and healthy nutrients either post-run or just as a healthy option for a meal. There are fresh smoothies made to order right in store.

Next time you are out on a run take a detour to Delano and stop into Fartleks to learn about the fun ways they’re fueling your next run.