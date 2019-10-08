Newlywed Game With Jillian And Josh

Today’s Fit and Well segment was one of the most fun to date! We went to Samuel E Spaght Elementary School and met PE Teacher, Ernesto Alcantara. Mr. Alcantara, or Mr A to his students and peers shared his passion for physical fitness and the importance of children getting moving and staying active. Mr. A shared the activity for today was Cup Stacking and the students would be playing a pyramid war. The point of the game is for children to be split into two teams, one on each side of the gym. When the whistle is blown the children race across to the other half of the gym and fold up the pyramid of cups. Next they sprint to their own half and rebuild the pyramid of cups. Whichever half has the most pyramids at the end, wins! Cup Stacking my not be one of the most common activities, however Mr. A explained there are many benefits of this Cup Stacking Game. He pointed out it gets the children moving and their heart rates up! The other piece is the children are challenged to be quick, but not to carelessly hurry and drop or even kick other cups. The last benefit I heard was from Jade and it might be the most impressive. She was also able to tell me the muscles used during cup stacking are her bicep, triceps and her deltoid. This was cool to know she was enjoying the game, using critical thinking skills, getting her heart rate up and even knew the exact muscles she was using! Oh, she also mentioned that she has so much fun running round and getting to exercise with her friends. Jade loves this activity so much she enjoys practicing at home so she can beat some of her classmates during PE class. Big shout out to Mr, A and Spaght Elementary, thanks for having us and of course, Mr. A thanks for all you do with your students. Keep up the great work!