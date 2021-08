TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - More officers will be on the road starting Friday. The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies from Aug. 20 to Labor Day, Sept. 6, to help keep Kansas roads safe and decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways.

The patrol will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.