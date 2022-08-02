We got to spend some time sitting down with Nex-Tech Wireless and learn about who they are and what they stand for as a company.

They are all about working for Kansans and strive to have the best customer service for their customers. They pride themselves on hiring people from Kansas so they can best help those people who live in this state.

They are also community oriented and you will find them all across the state working events so they get to meet their customers.

Check out their website for more info!