At Nicol Home, you continue living on your terms, getting help and support for your needs or wants while continuing to live your life in a community setting. The team at Nichol Home in Glasco respects your right to decide how you want to live your life and spend your time and goes above and beyond to ensure you are able to do just that.

At Nichol Home, residents come first. As a resident, you decide when you want to get up in the morning and when you want to go to bed at night. You get to decide when and what you want to eat and how to spend each day.

The Nicol Home is a 32-bed skilled nursing facility, our culture creates a community where our staff cares for patients and residents like family, not because it’s their job, but because it’s their calling. Learn more about the services and care offered at Nichol Home by visiting their website, nicolhome.org