Night Of The Living Arts

For the Fit and Well segment today we traveled to Hutchinson and met with Tommy Williams, owner of American Karate and Martial Science. Tommy was gracious enough to give us a full on lesson on some of the basic moves you learn while practicing karate. Tommy and his family at American Karate and Martial Science focus heavily on the principles of karate but also care deeply about impacting the community through providing a family like atmosphere. American Karate and Martial Science is an eclectic system of martial skills which should not be confused with or considered to be a newly created martial art. It is a fusion of owner, Tommy William’s perspectives, and experience with martial arts of TaeKwon-Do, GoJu, Kenpo and modern Arnis. The mission at American Karate and Martial Science is to achieve excellence by matching hard work with potential. The physical and cultural arts are uniquely suited for the personal development of children and adults, stressing such values as respect, discipline, courage and integrity while also teaching goal-setting skills and instilling a positive work ethic. Psychological studies show that quality martial arts training improves the ability to focus, to concentrate, self-discipline, self-confidence, self-esteem, and the ability to manage stress. Martial arts also provide positive peer influence, pro-social activity and positive leadership from the instructors. If you are interested in taking class, Tommy and the team at American Karate and Martial Science will gladly welcoming you in for three free classes. Be ready to learn new skills and open your mind to a new way of thinking. Visit their Facebook page for more information: American Karate and Martial Science