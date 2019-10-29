We have an exciting Halloween event that will have fun activities for all ages! Night Of The Living Arts is presented by Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita. The event will feature a student art show. There will be food, and games to play. Best part is you can come in your Halloween costume if you please. This event helps raise money to buy a giant Keeper of the Plains. It’s five dollars at the door and it includes 10 tickets for the Carnival. All ages are welcome and parents and Chaperones are free! The event is today form 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
