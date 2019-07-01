Treat yourself at the sweetest café in Clifton Square! The No Bake Cafe is located in the College Hill neighborhood in Wichita, KS. Like the name indicates all the sweet treats are not baked. They have safe to eat edible cookie dough and no bake products such as cookies and no bake bars. One of the most popular flavors of the cookie dough is a classic …. It’s sugar cookie! Other flavors offered are: classic chocolate cookie chip dough, circus cookie, brown batter cookie dough, monster cookie dough and so much more! The truffles, bars, cookie dough and milkshakes are all visually appealing, as well. Most flavors including the unicorn cotton candy come in vegan edible cookie dough options. At The No Bake Café all dietary needs and diet plans are met! Come checkout and try all the truffles, milkshakes, cookie dough-milkshakes. Or your choice of edible cookie dough, have a taste or buy it by the pint! One of my favorite parts of this visit, other than trying all the goodies of course, was the welcoming, fresh vibe at the café! There is room inside the sweet shop or even outside where you can enjoy a delicious treat with your friends. Don’t forget to snap a selfie with the beautiful unicorn on the wall! It might be one of the best photo ops in the city!
