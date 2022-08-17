Two-thirds of popular local band No Signal joined us today to share about their journey and the local music scene in Wichita. A three-piece rock band, their sound is unique. Lead Guitarist and Vocalist John Smith describes their vibes and sound as rock, but melodic. The collision of the traditional rock sound and the light melody supported by the drum is catchy and definitely gets your foot tapping.

John took a moment to share his appreciation for the local music scene and applauded local venues and fans. He shared about the opportunity to grow his passion for music and entertaining crowds across the state, giving credit to the supportive and collaborative local music scene. You can find No Signal gracing stages and entertaining crowds across Wichita regularly. Catch them locally while you can, this emerging talent is now playing larger gigs like supporting major headlining bands and have no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Follow No Signal on Facebook to learn where you can see them live!