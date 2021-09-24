#OrrCares Non-profit Feature: Veteran MX Foundation

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our #OrrCares segments aim to highlight local non profits and share ways our community can get involved. This week we hit the track to learn about a unique non profit that support our US Veterans.

Veteran Motocross Foundation is a joint lifestyle enrichment and recovery solution. The group empowers Veterans struggling with physical and mental scars of service. They use a nontraditional way of therapy. They leverage the benefits of motocross to provide support for US Veterans. While tapping into the thrill-seeking personality that makes our service men and women so brave in combat, VetMX instructors use the process of teaching a new skill to arm vets with the physical and mental discipline and prowess required to effectively heal, recover, and re-assimilate.

This is truly a unique and important group. If you are interested in participating or donating please reach out to them directly here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.