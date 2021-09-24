OrrCares Non-profit Feature: Veteran MX Foundation

Our #OrrCares segments aim to highlight local non profits and share ways our community can get involved. This week we hit the track to learn about a unique non profit that support our US Veterans.

Veteran Motocross Foundation is a joint lifestyle enrichment and recovery solution. The group empowers Veterans struggling with physical and mental scars of service. They use a nontraditional way of therapy. They leverage the benefits of motocross to provide support for US Veterans. While tapping into the thrill-seeking personality that makes our service men and women so brave in combat, VetMX instructors use the process of teaching a new skill to arm vets with the physical and mental discipline and prowess required to effectively heal, recover, and re-assimilate.

This is truly a unique and important group. If you are interested in participating or donating please reach out to them directly here.