Every year Norton County celebrates their Crazy Days, but this year it will be even more special!

They are celebrating their 150th year anniversary and they are having a day full of activities an fun to celebrate.

It will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Norton and there will be a cow chip tournament, bouncy houses, movies, other competitions and more for all ages to enjoy!

If you’re interested in attending, check out this website to learn more!