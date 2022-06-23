Summer is officially here and to celebrate the Summer Solstice the cleaver ladies at Nouveau at Bradley Fair are having a fun shopping event featuring soles that are on sale.

The Summer SOLE-stice Shoe Sale will include some summer heels, summer flats, tennies, and more. Make the trip to Bradley Fair and stop into Nouveau to take advantage of the hot prices on a staple in every woman’s wardrobe, shoes!

Jenna shared some styles that are trending and some that are classics that will always be on-trend. Along with a great pair of shoes, Nouveau carries complete looks, accessories, sleepwear, and just about anything you might need! Visit their Facebook Page for a sneak peek and stop by this week to shop the Summer SOLE- stice Shoe Sale!