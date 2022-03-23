Springtime in Kansas can bring just about any type of weather! This week has brought everything from sunshine to snowflakes so when selecting info to share with you all to kick off the show today we wanted to start with an event that is happening indoors!

Mother Nature can’t do too much damage on this fun event hosted by Oliver’s Sports. If you are a sports lover stop by the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview this weekend to check out a large collection of authentic sports memorabilia. For more information on the event or Oliver’s Sports, visit the Oliver’s Sports Facebook Page.

This event doubles as an opportunity to support a local no nonprofit doing incredible work across our state. Proceeds will be donated to ICT SOS, a local group that fights human trafficking and sexual exploitation. For more information on ICT S.O.S visit their Facebook Page.