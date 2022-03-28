For the third time, Advanced Cheer Crew Allstarz have won the NCA National Championship and now have their eyes on the NCA World Championship when they travel to Florida later this month.

The team is based out of Ark City, but has athletes from all over Kansas and part of Oklahoma that represent them.

Head Coach Kristi Shaw, who was named one of the most influential coaches in Kansas, said she thinks this team has what it takes to win it all.

